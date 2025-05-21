Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
DeAndre Jordan is coming off his 17th NBA season (and third with the Denver Nuggets).
The 36-year-old averaged 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field in 56 games.
This summer, Jordan will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
While he is far from his prime, the 2017 NBA All-Star could be a valuable veteran to a lot of teams (including the Nuggets).
Jordan was the 35th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the LA Clippers.
In addition to the Clippers and Nuggets, Jordan has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Via The NBA (on June 13): "Drafted 35th overall out of Texas A&M in 2008, NBA All-Star and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 15... DeAndre Jordan!"
His career averages are 8.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 67.4% from the field in 1,111 regular season games.
The 2023 NBA Champion has also appeared in 73 playoff games (59 starts).
Via @StatMamba (in 2023): "Highest Career True Shooting % in NBA History:
67.1% — Rudy Gobert (12.5 PPG)
64.5% — DeAndre Jordan (9.0 PPG)
64.3% — Artis Gilmore (17.1 PPG)
63.2% — Nikola Jokic (20.2 PPG)
62.9% — Cedric Maxwell (12.5 PPG)
62.7% — Steph Curry (24.6 PPG)"
As for the Nuggets, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).