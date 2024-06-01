Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a season where they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They had a good season, but were unable to defend their 2023 title.
After beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in seven games).
This summer, the Nuggets will have multiple free agents and one person who will be available is NBA Champion DeAndre Jordan.
Jordan finished the regular season with averages of 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 36 games.
While he is no longer in his prime, Jordan has been an important veteran in the locker room for the Nuggets over the previous two seasons.
At one point, he was among the best centers in the league and he made three All-NBA Teams as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
In addition to the Clippers and Nuggets, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 8.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 67.4% from the field in 1,055 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (59 starts).
The Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the league with Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.
There is no question that they will be seen as a contender in 2025.