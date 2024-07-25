Denver Nuggets Officially Re-Sign NBA Champion Center
DeAndre Jordan is coming off his second year playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the season with averages of 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 36 games.
On Wednesday, the Nuggets officially re-signed Jordan.
Via Nuggets.com: "The Denver Nuggets have re-signed center DeAndre Jordan to a contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today."
Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report initially reported the details of the deal.
Via Haynes on June 29: "Free agent center DeAndre Jordan intends to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year, $3.6M deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."
Jordan was the 35th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has spent 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 8.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 67.4% from the field in 1,055 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (59 starts) and was with the Nuggets when they won the 2023 title.
Jordan made the NBA All-Star Game during the 2017 season.
As for the Nuggets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.