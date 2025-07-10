Denver Nuggets Officially Sign 12-Year NBA Veteran Guard
Tim Hardaway Jr. has been in the NBA for 12 seasons.
The former Michigan star spent the 2024-25 season with the Detroit Pistons.
After becoming a free agent this summer, he has now signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Nuggets.com: "Denver, July 10, 2025 – The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. to a contract, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today."
Hardaway Jr. finished last year with averages of 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his deal with Denver.
Via Charania (on July 1): "Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Hardaway had a strong season for the Pistons' resurgent 2024-25 campaign and now Denver officials finalize a deal with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports."
The 33-year-old has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.
He was the 24th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Via X user @PistonsThoughts (on May 2): "Massive shoutout to the vets that came in this season
- Malik Beasley
- Tobias Harris
- Dennis Schroder
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
They helped the young guys grow and flourish, and helped win meaningful basketball games. Something we've been starved of for 17 years"