Denver Nuggets Officially Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran
Dario Saric is coming off his seventh season in the NBA.
He spent the year with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.
This summer, Saric became a free agent, and he has now officially signed with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Nuggets PR: "The Denver Nuggets have signed forward/center Dario Šarić to a multiyear contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today."
Saric was the 14th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (10 starts).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of Saric's contract.
Via Wojnarowski on July 6: "Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a two-year, $10.6 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option on second-year."
Saric will be an intriguing addition to a talented Nuggets roster.
Last season, the Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.