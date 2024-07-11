Denver Nuggets Officially Sign Talented Guard
Trey Alexander is coming off another solid season of college basketball for Creighton.
He finished the year with averages of 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Last month, Alexander went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Alexander has now signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Welcome to Denver!
We have signed Trey Alexander and PJ Hall to two-way contracts."
Over three seasons of college basketball with Creighton, Alexander had career averages of 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 107 games.
Being on a two-way deal will give the Nuggets a chance to develop him in the G League.
Via Matt Brooks: "Michael Malone says he’s been really impressed by Two-Way Player, Trey Alexander, during Nuggets Summer League Mini Camp"
The Nuggets are among the best teams in the NBA and they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.
Over the offseason, the Nuggets lost two-time NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic (via free agency).
He will be a tough player to replace.