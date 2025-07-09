Denver Nuggets Officially Sign Veteran NBA Guard
Bruce Brown spent the 2024-25 season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors.
The former Miami star had averages of 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 41 games.
This summer, Brown became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Wednesday, he signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Nuggets PR: "The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard/forward Bruce Brown to a contract, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today."
Brown was with the Nuggets during the 2022-23 season when they won the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
He had been a major loss to the team in the summer of 2023.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "I’m very much looking forward to the first cheer Bruce Brown gets when he’s reintroduced to Nuggets fans.
It might seem odd to other fan bases, but Brown resonated with Nuggets fans a lot, in part because he WANTED to be part of Denver.
It’s going to be fun!"
In addition to the Nuggets, Pelicans and Raptors, Brown has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 457 games.