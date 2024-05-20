Denver Nuggets Player Apologized To Team After Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets had their season come to and when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 98-90 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
Michael Porter Jr. had a tough night and finished with seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks while shooting 3/12 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Porter Jr. revealed the he apologized to the team.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Michael Porter Jr said he apologized to the team after the game and felt like this loss was on him. He said if he would’ve played the way he knows he can play the Nuggets would’ve won this series."
Porter Jr. is one of the team's most important players, and had come into the night with averages of 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in the first 11 games of the 2024 postseason.
He was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played five seasons in the league (all with Denver).
Last year, Porter Jr. played a significant role in the Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Before losing the to the Timberwolves, they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).