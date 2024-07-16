Denver Nuggets Player Reacts To Tragic News
DaRon Holmes II was the 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Pheonix Suns last month.
He was selected for the Denver Nuggets (who made a trade to acquire him).
However, Holmes II got injured during the NBA Summer League.
Via The Denver Nuggets on July 15: "Daron Holmes II has undergone repair of his right Achilles tendon. Surgery was preformed by Dr. Kenneth Hunt at the Unchealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver. Updates on Daron's status will be provided as appropriate."
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Holmes II will likely miss the 2024-25 season.
Via Charania: "Denver Nuggets No. 22 overall pick DaRon Holmes II has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s expected to miss the 2024-25 season. Devastating blow for one of the Nuggets’ promising young pieces."
Following the tragic news, Holmes II sent out a post on X that had over 6,000 likes.
Holmes II wrote on July 15: "Otw to surgery, wanted to thank everyone who reached out it really means a lot ! It was very cool to see how many people care, people I would never expect, human nature can be a beautiful thing man❣️
With that being said… I’ll be back and better soon! Let’s get to work🎯"
The 21-year-old finished his final season of college (at Dayton) with averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range.