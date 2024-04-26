Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Player Reportedly In A Walking Boot

According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, a key Nuggets player is in a walking boot.

Mar 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second
Mar 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 112-105 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

During the game, Reggie Jackson got injured and did not return.

He finished with five points and one assist while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in seven minutes of playing time.

On Friday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reported an update on Jackson.

Via Benedetto: "Reggie Jackson is in a walking boot and using crutches today. We’ll get an update from Michael Malone here in 30 minutes or so."

Jackson has been a productive role player for the Nuggets and finished the regular season with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.

The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and finished with a 57-25 record.

This is Jackson's second season with Denver, and last year, he helped them win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. 

Apr 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) warms up
Apr 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) warms up / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets are up 3-0 on the Lakers, so they can end the series with a victory on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles, California).

They have defeated the Lakers in each of their last 11 matchups (and swept them in the 2023 Western Conference Finals).

Jackson is in his 13th season in the league and has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.

