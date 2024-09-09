Denver Nuggets Players React To Austin Rivers Instagram Post
Austin Rivers spent part of two seasons playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The former Duke star averaged 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games for the Nuggets.
Recently, Rivers made a post to Instagram that had over 2,000 likes.
Rivers captioned his post: "NYFW 2024."
Two people to leave comments were his former Nuggets teammates Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.
Gordon wrote: "The boy!"
Porter Jr. wrote: "🔥🔥"
NBA players Anthony Morrow, Jimmer Fredette and Immanuel Quickley also liked the post.
The Nuggets have become one of the best teams in the NBA and won the 2023 title over the Miami Heat.
While Rivers was not on the team that won the championship, he was part of their upward trajectory.
He most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Based on a recent Instagram post, it's clear that Rivers would still want to play in the NBA.
Rivers wrote: "Still got it more than most… but the politics can weigh heavy these days!! All good though, going to keep making this transition look EZPZ… blessed and highly favored! Always thankful. #mixtapegoats @johnwall we changed the culture broski…📸 @bellikemike"
In addition to the Nuggets and Timberwolves, Rivers has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.