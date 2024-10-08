Denver Nuggets Release 3 Players After Celtics Game
Over the weekend, the Denver Nuggets opened up the preseason with two games against the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi.
The Nuggets lost both games, most recently losing by a score of 130-104 on Sunday.
Following their trip, the Nuggets have now waived Gabe McGlothan, Jaylin Williams and Jahmir Young (via the NBA's official transaction page).
H/t X user @sig_50: "The Nuggets got busy in waiving their Exhibit-10's for their NBAGL-Affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold): Gabe McGlothan, Jaylin Williams (Auburn), and Jahmir Young.
This brings Denver back to their typical roster for the season: 15x Standards, 3x 2-way's."
The move was expected due to the fact the Nuggets have a full roster.
That said, Young had eight points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/6 from the field in 14 minutes on Sunday.
All three players will likely play for the Grand Rapids Gold (G League) to start the new season.
The Nuggets have three more preseason games against the Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver on October 24.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
If the Nuggets have a healthy season, they will be seen as contenders due to the fact that Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA.