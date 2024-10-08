Denver Nuggets Release 3 Players After Celtics Game

The Nuggets got busy in waiving their Exhibit-10's for their NBAGL-Affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold): Gabe McGlothan, Jaylin Williams (Auburn), and Jahmir Young.



This brings Denver back to their typical roster for the season: 15x Standards, 3x 2-way's.



