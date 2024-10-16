Denver Nuggets Release 3 Players After Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played their fourth preseason game when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nuggets were playing without most of their top players and lost by a score of 124-94 to fall to 0-4 in the preseason.
After the game, the Nuggets waived Andrew Funk, Will Richardson and Charles Bediako (h/t Keith Smith of Spotrac).
Funk is coming off a season where he appeared in five games for the Chicago Bulls.
He averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the three-point range in 33 G League regular season games.
Bediako was with the San Antonio Spurs last year (but did not appear in a game).
He averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 11 G League Showcase Cup games.
Richardson spent his rookie season in the G League.
He averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 47.1% from the three-point range in 21 regular season games.
The Nuggets will play one more preseason game (on Thursday) when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On October 24, they will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Thunder in Denver.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.