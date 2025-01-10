Denver Nuggets Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 8-Year NBA Veteran
Chris Boucher is in his eighth NBA season.
The Toronto Raptors big man is currently averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He has been a player mentioned in a trade rumors over the last year.
Recently, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Denver Nuggets are a team who likes Boucher (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Begley's article on SNY: "Several teams have Boucher on their radar with the trade deadline less than a month away. He certainly has fans within the Nuggets organization."
Boucher has spent the last seven years with Toronto (he was with the Golden State Warriros during his rookie season).
The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 389 games (23 starts).
There is no question that the former Oregon star would be an intriguing addition to Denver.
On Thursday night, he had 23 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 27 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Omer Osman: "Chris Boucher has tied Vince Carter for 13 most double-doubles in Toronto Raptors history with 39 double-doubles!"
As for the Nuggets, they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.
They will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.