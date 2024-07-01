Denver Nuggets Reportedly Have Trade Interest In NBA Legend
Russell Westbrook is coming off his second year playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2017 MVP finished the season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook opted into the final year of his contract.
However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is looking to move Westbrook.
Via Charania: "The Clippers are actively working on trades to move Russell Westbrook, sources say."
In addition, Charania reports that the Denver Nuggets are a team with interest in landing the nine-time NBA All-Star.
Via Charania: "One team that has shown a level of interest in Russell Westbrook, as well as there being mutual interest between Westbrook and this team is the Denver Nuggets."
Westbrook is no longer a superstar, but he did an excellent job in a bench role last season.
The Nuggets would give the future Hall of Famer a chance to end his career with an NBA Championship.
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers (and Clippers) over 16 seasons.
His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.
He has appeared in 122 NBA playoff games.