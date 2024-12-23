Denver Nuggets Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Veteran Sharpshooter
Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently in his eighth NBA season.
The Atlanta Hawks forward is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Even though he is having a down season shooting the ball, the 32-year-old is typically among the most reliable shooters in the league.
Bogdanovic has been a named mentioned in trade rumors over the previous few seasons.
The latest rumbling comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Sidery wrote: "The Nuggets have recently checked in with the Hawks on Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic, Nikola Jokic’s Olympics teammate, is under contract through 2026-27.
Denver continues to be an active team in the marketplace, which includes Michael Porter Jr. as a potential trade chip."
While it's just a rumor, the Nuggets would be an intriguing team for Bogdanovic to join.
In addition to his connection with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, he is exactly what they need in terms of a shooter who can space the floor.
Prior to joining the Hawks in 2020 (via free agency), Bogdanovic spent the first three years of his career on the Sacramento Kings.
He was the 27th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
The Hawks (14-15) have turned their season around in a big way over the previous month, so it's unclear if they would even look to move him at this point.
Right now, the Nuggets (15-11) arre the fifth seed in the Western Conference.