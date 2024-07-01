Denver Nuggets Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Veteran
Reggie Bullock is coming off his first year playing for the Houston Rockets.
The former UNC star finished the season with averages of 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 44 games.
This summer, the 11-year NBA veteran is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets (and several other teams) have met with Bullock.
Via Iko: "Bullock has met with the Suns, Nuggets, Clippers and 76ers so far, sources said. More are expected to follow in the coming days."
Bullock played a limited role for Houston, but he has been an extremely reliable role player over the course of his career.
He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 556 regular season games.
Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported that the Nuggets will lose Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orladno Magic (via free gency).
He will be hard to replace, but a player such as Bullock would be able to add depth and shooting.
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.