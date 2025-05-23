Denver Nuggets Reportedly Interested In 6-Year NBA Veteran
Ty Jerome is coming off a very productive year for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Virginia star averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 70 games.
This summer, Jerome will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Considering the 27-year-old's production, he will likely generate a lot of interest.
Recently, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the Denver Nuggets could be a team with interest in landing Jerome (h/t Hoops Wire).
Jerome was the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Cavs, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns over six NBA seasons.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 229 games.
Via NBA University: "Ty Jerome is the most creative floater artist in the NBA…
Snakes around screens and creates space with funky footwork, contact initiation, and deceleration. Then, nails floaters from all angles, platforms, and release points with insane volume + efficiency. Uniquely skilled."
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).