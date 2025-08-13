Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Kessler Edwards spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He had averages of 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 40 games (18 starts).
This week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that Edwards is signing a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Scotto: "The Denver Nuggets and forward Kessler Edwards have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Edwards averaged 4.2 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range in 40 games, including 18 starts, for the Dallas Mavericks last season."
Edwards was the 44th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings over four seasons.
His career averages are 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 178 games.
Via @pointmadebball: "Kessler Edwards’ role ticked upwards towards the end of the year, with Dallas accruing a ton of injuries
He won’t have the same role, but he thrived with more responsibility
Over his last 20 GP, he averaged 7.1 PPG & 4.2 RPG in 22.6 MPG, shooting 53/46/90 with 1.5 stocks"
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
The franchise won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.