Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Intriguing Forward
Gabe McGlothan is coming off another productive year of college basketball for Grand Canyon.
He finished the season with averages of 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 34 games
On Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that McGlothan will sign a training camp deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Smith: "The Denver Nuggets have signed Gabe McGlothan to a training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac."
McGlothan played five seasons of college basketball for Grand Canyon and Southeast Missouri State.
His career averages were 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 156 games.
He has significantly improved is three-point shooting since the 2021-22 season.
Considering it's a training camp deal, McGlothan will likely not make the team.
That said, he could be a candidate to play for their G League team and eventually end up with a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
During NBA Summer League, McGlothan averaged 2.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in five games.
As for the Nuggets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second.