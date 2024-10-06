Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Recent Spurs Player
Charles Bediako is coming off a year where he was on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
Bediako did not appear in an NBA game, but he spent a lot of time in the G League with the Austin Spurs.
He averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 11 Showcase Cup games (six starts).
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Denver Nuggets will now sign Bediako.
Via Scotto: "The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal with Charles Bediako, agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt told @hoopshype. Bediako was on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs last season and played Summer League with the Orlando Magic."
It's more than likely that Bediako will begin his season with the Nuggets G League team.
That said, he could be a candidate to land either a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
The 22-year-old played two seasons of college basketball for Alabama
He finished his sophomore season with averages of 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 65.9% from the field in 37 games.
The Nuggets had two preseason games against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi (they lost both).
Following the Celtics, they will now play three more preseason games against the Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
On October 24, the Nuggets will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Chet Holmgren and the Thunder in Denver, Colorado.