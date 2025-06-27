Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Scoring Guard
Curtis Jones played four seasons of college basketball for Buffalo and Iowa State.
He finished his finals season with averages of 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Despite a productive year, Jones went undrafted on Thursday night.
That said, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports that he will sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Givony: "NEWS Iowa State's Curtis Jones has agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets, a source told ESPN."
Jones would be an intriguing player for the Nuggets to have at NBA Summer League (and in their G League system).
With his scoring ability, it's possible that the 23-year-old could also make the roster.
Via Ben Hutchens of Quad-City Times: "Denver could be a great place for Curtis Jones to make a roster because the Nuggets didn't have any picks in the 2025 NBA Draft."
Jones finished his four-year career in college with averages of 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 130 games.
Via X User @WillDarkey: "I think the Nuggets just got their next Monte Morris in Curtis Jones
Was an absolute DAWG as the sixth man for Otz up in Ames. Huge piece in turning around that culture over the last two years"
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.