Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Talented Center
PJ Hall is coming off an excellent year for the Clemson Tigers.
The talented center finished his season with averages of 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Hall did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, but Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reported that he is signing a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wind: "Source: Nuggets are signing Clemson center PJ Hall to a two-way contract. Denver had a 1st round grade on him."
Hall played all four seasons of his college career with Clemson.
His career averages were 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 120 games.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported more details about the signing.
Via Charania: "Undrafted Clemson big man PJ Hall has agreed to a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources say. Hall had significant second-round interest, but chose Denver, which didn’t have a second, as his best situation."
While the Nuggets have the best center in the NBA (Nikola Jokic), adding more depth at the position is something they needed.
Hall could be a good value addition (considering they did not use a draft pick).
The Nuggets finished the season as the second seed in the Western Confernece with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.