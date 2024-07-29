Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Talented Scorer
Jahmir Young is coming off an extremely productive season of college basketball for Maryland.
He finished the year with averages of 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Young went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, but Keith Smith of Spotrac reports that he signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Smith: "The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Jahmir Young to a training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac."
Young played five seasons of college basketball for Charlotte and Maryland.
He had career averages of 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 152 games.
Since the deal is for training camp, Young likely will not make the roster.
He could end up playing for their G League team and becoming a candidate to sign a two-way (or 10-day contract).
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
That said, the Nuggets have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, star point guard Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.