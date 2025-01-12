Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Mavs Game

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.

For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Murray is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (knee) listed questionable for Sunday."

The Nuggets are coming off a 124-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (at home).

Murray finished the game with seven points, three assists and one steal while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time (before leaving with an injury).

The Nuggets are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-15 record in 37 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).

Following Sunday's matchup, the Nuggets and Mavs will face off (again) on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.

On the other side, the Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-16 record in 38 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (but are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

Most recently, the Mavs beat the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) by a score of 117-111.

Back in November, the Nuggets lost to the Mavs (at home) by a score of 123-120.

