Denver Nuggets Star Facing Backlash For Recent Statement
Michael Porter Jr. is one of the best role players in the NBA.
The Denver Nuggets star is coming off a year where he averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Recently, Porter Jr. was on a podcast (Off Guard with Austin Rivers, h/t HoopsHype and Legion Hoops).
One of his comments got a lot of attention on social media.
Porter Jr: "I would have played this game for free as long as I could eat. I loved it… The money sometimes makes it a little bit harder to enjoy the game because with a max contract comes a lot of expectations on consistency, on you’re supposed to be an All-Star, you’re supposed to be this, that, whatever they say."
A lot of fans on social media responded to the quote.
For the record, it was a long interview, and he spoke about how much he loves basketball.
Via @StLogicSports: "Imagine getting mad and complaining about making $200m for running up and down a basketball court 💀💀💀"
Via @undercoverNBA: "Bro what? No one forced you to negotiate for a max contract 😭"
Via @BronGotGame: "Nah some ppl just don’t deserve money, he complaining about hooping and getting millions"
Via @RickFly3: "At what point does someone close to MPJ tell him it might be better to just put the mic down & spend the offseason in Barbados"
Via @CHODA_tHecHeF: "I see what he is saying. He isn’t saying he hates it. But the mental stress must be crazy"
Via Travonne Edwards: "he need media training Lol"