Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Star Facing Backlash For Recent Statement

Michael Porter Jr. recently made a statement that went viral.

Ben Stinar

May 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) following an injury in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) following an injury in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Porter Jr. is one of the best role players in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets star is coming off a year where he averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 81 games.

Recently, Porter Jr. was on a podcast (Off Guard with Austin Rivers, h/t HoopsHype and Legion Hoops).

One of his comments got a lot of attention on social media.

Porter Jr: "I would have played this game for free as long as I could eat. I loved it… The money sometimes makes it a little bit harder to enjoy the game because with a max contract comes a lot of expectations on consistency, on you’re supposed to be an All-Star, you’re supposed to be this, that, whatever they say."

A lot of fans on social media responded to the quote.

For the record, it was a long interview, and he spoke about how much he loves basketball.

Via @StLogicSports: "Imagine getting mad and complaining about making $200m for running up and down a basketball court 💀💀💀"

Via @undercoverNBA: "Bro what? No one forced you to negotiate for a max contract 😭"

Via @BronGotGame: "Nah some ppl just don’t deserve money, he complaining about hooping and getting millions"

Via @RickFly3: "At what point does someone close to MPJ tell him it might be better to just put the mic down & spend the offseason in Barbados"

Via @CHODA_tHecHeF: "I see what he is saying. He isn’t saying he hates it. But the mental stress must be crazy"

Via Travonne Edwards: "he need media training Lol"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.