Denver Nuggets Star Misses Practice Ahead Of Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
2024 MVP Nikola Jokic has missed each of the previous three games due to personal reasons.
He also missed practice (on Thursday).
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić was not at Nuggets practice today (he remains with his family) and his status is still up in the air for tomorrow against the Mavericks.
Aaron Gordon’s status is still TBD for tomorrow as well. He’s coming back from a calf injury."
Jokic is in the middle of another sensational season with averages of 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
He is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
The Nuggets are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record in 13 games.
They most recently beat Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (on the road) by a score of 122-110.
Jamal Murray led the team with 27 points while shooting 10/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Mavs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
As for the Mavs, they enter the matchup with an 8-7 record in 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.