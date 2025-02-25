Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Does Something No NBA Center Has Done In 57 Years
On Monday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beat the Pacers by a score of 125-116 (in Indiana).
Jokic finished the win with 18 points, nine rebounds, 19 assists, four steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic vs Indiana:
18 PTS
9 REB
19 AST
4 STL
First player in NBA history with those numbers in a game."
Jokic is also the first center to dish out 19 assists since Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic is the first center to have 19 AST in a game since Wilt Chamberlain (1968)."
Jokic is in the middle of another sensational season with averages of 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 44.5% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most AST in a game by a Center:
21 — Wilt Chamberlain
19 — Nikola Jokic
19 — Wilt Chamberlain
18 — Nikola Jokic
18 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Wilt Chamberlain
16 — Nikola Jokic (11x)"
The Nuggets improved to 38-20 in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games.
On Thursday, the Nuggets will visit the Milwaukee Bucks.