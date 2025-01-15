Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Made NBA History Not Seen Since Larry Bird
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Nikola Jokic had five points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 2/2 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
The three-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "With his 8th assist tonight, Nikola Jokić just became the fastest player to reach 15K+ PTS, 7,500+ REB, and 5K+ AST, doing so in just 709 games.
The fastest previously? Larry Bird at 799 games."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Adam Mares: "I know these are made up benchmarks but it’s still crazy considering he didn’t play 28+ mpg until his 3rd season 🤯"
@EpicSpic: "This guy makes basketball look so easy"
@RIDING4Russ: "He's already one of the greatest players ever tbh"
@TimelessCFC: "The Nuggets front office originally chose Jokic over Nurkic because Jokic’s stats were super similar Larry Bird’s first couple seasons in offensive production
What a player"
@NathanP2022: "Remember when Pop compared the two and everyone collectively lost their minds? Yea. We made it"
Andy Bailey: "Nikola Jokić averaged 27.3 minutes, 14.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his first three seasons."
Jokic is in his tenth season playing for the Nuggets.
The 2023 NBA Champion has career averages of 21.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 708 games.