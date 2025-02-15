Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Opens Up About Luka Doncic Trade
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) are two of the best ten players in the NBA.
They are also notably good friends.
Via Luka Updates on February 23, 2023: "Luka Dončić and his girlfriend were invited to Nikola Jokić birthday party. Only 2 people there who were not Nikola family members."
On Saturday, the Nuggets superstar was asked about the trade that sent Doncic (via the Dallas Mavericks) to the Lakers.
Jokic (h/t Duvalier Johnson of DNVR Nuggets): "I think Luka is a generatioal player. Generational talent. I'm not saying that AD is not. I'm just saying I think Luka is somebody that did we see someone like him before? Who is affecting the game at so many levels at so many possesions. He was building something there. I think he was hurt... If you trade someone like that, I think it's kind of become a little bit big thing and maybe players will become a little serious about it."
Jokic and Doncic have faced off 17 times over their careers.
Right now, Jokic has the 9-8 advantage in those matchups.
Jokic is at his seventh straight NBA All-Star Game.
The three-time MVP is averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Jokic and the Nuggets will face off against Doncic and the Lakers three more times this season.
The next one will be on Saturday night (in Denver).