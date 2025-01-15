Denver Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Is On The Verge Of NBA History
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 118-99.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Westbrook is now just nine points away from moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter (25,728) for 21st on the all-time scoring list.
He is currently averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range.
Therefore, Westbrook should be able to move ahead of Carter in the next two games.
Following Carter, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett (26,071).
Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
His career averages are 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field in 1,201 games for the Thunder, Wizards, Rockets, Clippers, Lakers and Nuggets.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-15 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and are 8-2 over their last ten).
On Wednesday night, they will resume action when they return home to host the Houston Rockets in Denver.
As for Carter, he was one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The eight-time All-Star played 22 seasons.