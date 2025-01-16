Denver Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Russell Westbrook is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer has over 23 million followers on Instagram.
On Thursday, Westbrook made a heartfelt post for his wife (Nina's) birthday.
There were over 35,000 likes in one hour.
Westbrook wrote: "My Queen,
I’m extremely grateful to share each day with you, Your love makes my life complete in so many ways. Im excited to see what God has planned for you because I will be right on your side every step of the way. I Love you suga and I appreciate you and everything that you do. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!🎊🎉🎂🎈"
Many fans reacted to Westbrook's post.
@kingbohailbutta: "Thank you for being a great person Brodie 🙏🏽"
@frankiebrown9637: "My main man Rush you doing a great job in Denver it better than being with the Lakers"
@highra_d: "Happy Birthday Nina!! Aka Mrs.Triple Dub"
@dominiquebreanna: "What a sweet note !!! HBD Nina gf😍"
Over the offseason, Westbrook made a post for their anniversary.
Westbrook wrote on August 29: "My Always and Forever.
I love you Suga.
Happy Anniversary.
❤️"
Westbrook is currently in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record in 40 games.
They will play the Miami Heat on Friday night in Florida.