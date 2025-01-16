Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Russell Westbrook wished his wife (Nina) a happy birthday.

Ben Stinar

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is one of the most popular players in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer has over 23 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday, Westbrook made a heartfelt post for his wife (Nina's) birthday.

There were over 35,000 likes in one hour.

Westbrook wrote: "My Queen,

I’m extremely grateful to share each day with you, Your love makes my life complete in so many ways. Im excited to see what God has planned for you because I will be right on your side every step of the way. I Love you suga and I appreciate you and everything that you do. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!🎊🎉🎂🎈"

Many fans reacted to Westbrook's post.

@kingbohailbutta: "Thank you for being a great person Brodie 🙏🏽"

@frankiebrown9637: "My main man Rush you doing a great job in Denver it better than being with the Lakers"

@highra_d: "Happy Birthday Nina!! Aka Mrs.Triple Dub"

@dominiquebreanna: "What a sweet note !!! HBD Nina gf😍"

Over the offseason, Westbrook made a post for their anniversary.

Westbrook wrote on August 29: "My Always and Forever.

I love you Suga.

Happy Anniversary.

❤️"

Westbrook is currently in his first season playing for the Nuggets.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 40 games.

Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) interacts with a fan before a game the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record in 40 games.

They will play the Miami Heat on Friday night in Florida.

