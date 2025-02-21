Denver Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Posts Heartfelt IG Story Before Hornets Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home) in Colorado.
After missing seven straight games with an injury, Russell Westbrook made his return to action.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Nuggets starters tonight:
Jamal Murray
Christian Braun
Michael Porter
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook is available and will play significant minutes."
Before the game, Westbrook made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for his mother.
Westbrook wrote: "Happy Birthday to my momma!! I love you mom! I'm grateful for you each day, I hope today is filled with all the LOVE you deserve because you are a speical person. Now go shop till you drop lol Thak you for your continued love and support.
I love you momma! ❤️"
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The Nuggets entered the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 36-19 record in 55 games.
Following the Hornets, the Nuggets will remain at home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
In addition to Denver, he has also played for the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.