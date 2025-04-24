Denver Nuggets Starter Could Miss Game 3 Against Clippers
On Thursday evening, the LA Clippers will host the Denver Nuggets in California for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as starting forward Michael Porter Jr. is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder) listed questionable for Thursday."
The Nuggets lost Game 2 (at home) by a score of 105-102.
Porter Jr. finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Porter Jr. is in his seventh NBA year (all with the Nuggets).
He finished the regular season with averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.