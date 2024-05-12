Denver Nuggets Starter In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 4 Against Timberwolves

Injury Update ahead of Game 4 vs. Minnesota:



AVAILABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Right Abdominal Contusion)

Reggie Jackson (Left Calf Contusion)



OUT:

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery) #MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/SKLA81f6Re