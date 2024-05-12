Denver Nuggets Starter In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 4 Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is available.
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Minnesota to face off against the Timberwolves for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is on the injury report listed as questionable.
Caldwell-Pope was also on the injury report for Game 3, but ended up playing (and being in the starting lineup).
Via Underdog NBA: "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdomen) listed questionable for Sunday."
Caldwell-Pope finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Last year, Caldwell-Pope played a significant role in the Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Championship.
Currently, the Timberwolves lead the Nuggets 2-1, but the Nuggets are coming off a 117-90 victory in Game 3.
Caldwell-Pope finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 3/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Mavs with Game 4 on Monday evening in Dallas, Texas.