Denver Nuggets Still Owe Jamal Murray A Lot Of Money
Jamal Murray has been one of the most important players on the Denver Nuggets.
The former Kentucky star is coming off a year where he averaged 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Murray also has a lot of money left on his contract with the Nuggets.
Next season, he will begin the first year of a four-year contract extension that will take him through the 2028-29 season.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski (before the 2024-25 season): "Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender."
Murray had his ups and downs last year but still finished with strong averages.
The Nuggets were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
After defeating the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (in seven games).
Via Real Sports (on May 10): "Jamal Murray has the most playoff points by a point guard over the last three seasons."
Murray was the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He has spent all nine years of his pro career with the Nuggets.
Via StatMuse (on May 15): "Jamal Murray has more 25-point playoff games than
— Devin Booker
— Jalen Brunson
— Joel Embiid
— Kevin Garnett
— Tracy McGrady
— Bill Russell
— Derrick Rose
— Penny Hardaway
— Chauncey Billups
— Vince Carter"