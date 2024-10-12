Denver Nuggets Still Owe Michael Porter Jr. A Lot Of Money
Michael Porter Jr. is going into his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Denver Nuggets).
While he hasn't been an All-Star, the 26-year-old is a good role player next to Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic
This past season, he averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Porter Jr. still has three more years left on his contract that will pay him over $114 million until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Next season, he will be paid $35.9 million.
If Porter Jr. can remain healthy and continue to improve, he will be worth the significant money remaining on his deal.
That said, this will be a big year for Porter Jr. and the Nuggets.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
On October 24, the Nuggets will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver.
Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Missouri.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 268 games.
He has appeared in 61 NBA playoff games (45 starts).