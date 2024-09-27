Derrick Rose's Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post Following NBA Retirement
Derrick Rose is coming off a season where he appeared in 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, Rose announced that he is retiring from the NBA at the age of 35 (after 15 seasons).
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a heartfelt post was Rose's wife (Alaina A. Anderson Rose).
Her post had over 46,000 likes and 700 comments in less than 24 hours.
She wrote: "The 1, NEVER the 2! Everything you do, you do with your family in mind, and we love and appreciate you more than words can say. We are beyond proud of you! You did what so many wouldn’t—you kept going, no matter what. You’ve inspired us all, and we’re incredibly lucky to have witnessed every part of your journey—the highs, the lows, and everything in between. You mean the world to this league, and you’ve made history that no one can ever erase. You’ve paved the way, and no one can deny that. You’re truly HIM—the most humble, kind, loving, and respected, both on and off the court. For everything, there is a SEASON, and now it’s time for the next chapter. I can’t wait for the world to see the greatness that’s still ahead of you. Letting go is never easy, but your best days are still to come, and I can’t wait to be there with you every step of the way. Thank you for all the memories, Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minnesota, Detroit and Memphis—we will miss you. 🌹 Forever our MVP, on and off the court! 🫶🏼 -Love, your home team! 💋"
The 2011 MVP was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis.
He spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages were 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.
Rose proposed to Alaina at Madison Square Garden back in 2021.