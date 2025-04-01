Fastbreak

Derrick White Made Boston Celtics History Against Grizzlies

Derrick White made Boston Celtics history.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts to a play during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-Imagn Images
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Memphis Grizzlies (in Tennessee).

The Celtics won by a score of 117-103.

Derrick White finished the win with 14 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and two blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

He also made Celtics history.

Via Celtics Stats: "Derrick White has set the Celtics' single-season 3-point record with his 246th make of 2024-25."

White is now averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 71 games.

Via Marc D'Amico: "Derrick White made 300 total 3-pointers in four-plus NBA seasons prior to joining the Celtics.

He just set the single-season, franchise record for most 3s made by a Celtic with 246.

Just an unbelievable development of that shot since coming to Boston."

With the win over Memphis, the Celtics improved to 56-19 in 75 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

Following the Grizzlies, the Celtics will return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Via Taylor Snow: "🚨 The record-setting shot 🚨

Derrick White buries his 246th 3-pointer of the season over 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, breaking Isaiah Thomas' franchise single-season record of 245 3PM."

White has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over eight NBA seasons.

