Derrick White Made Boston Celtics History Against Grizzlies
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Memphis Grizzlies (in Tennessee).
The Celtics won by a score of 117-103.
Derrick White finished the win with 14 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and two blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made Celtics history.
Via Celtics Stats: "Derrick White has set the Celtics' single-season 3-point record with his 246th make of 2024-25."
White is now averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Marc D'Amico: "Derrick White made 300 total 3-pointers in four-plus NBA seasons prior to joining the Celtics.
He just set the single-season, franchise record for most 3s made by a Celtic with 246.
Just an unbelievable development of that shot since coming to Boston."
With the win over Memphis, the Celtics improved to 56-19 in 75 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.
Following the Grizzlies, the Celtics will return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Via Taylor Snow: "🚨 The record-setting shot 🚨
Derrick White buries his 246th 3-pointer of the season over 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, breaking Isaiah Thomas' franchise single-season record of 245 3PM."
White has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over eight NBA seasons.