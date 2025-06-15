Desmond Bane Sends Out Viral Post On X After Magic-Grizzlies Trade
Desmond Bane was the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of TCU.
He has spent each of the previous five seasons playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Sunday, the Grizzlies announced that they had moved the 26-year-old to the Orlando Magic.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four future first round draft picks and one future first round draft pick swap from the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane."
Following the trade, Bane sent out a post (via X) that had over 10,000 likes in less than two hours.
He wrote: "☀️😎"
The Magic are getting a massive upgrade at shooting guard.
Bane could be an excellent fit next to forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
Via @PolymarketHoops: "Desmond Bane last three seasons:
21.1 PPG
5.3 RPG
5.0 APG
48/39/88%
1 of 9 guards to average 20/5/5 in that span."
Bane has helped the Grizzlies reach the NBA playoffs in four out of his first five seasons in the league.
That said, the Magic are taking a big risk with how much they gave up to get him (and how much he makes).
Via Hoop Muse: "Desmond Bane’s Contract
25-26 — $36.7M
26-27 — $39.4M
27-28 — $42.2M
28-29 — $44.9M"
The Magic were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).