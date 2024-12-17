Details Emerge About LeBron James' Absence From Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James made his return to action on Sunday evening when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 116-110.
The four-time NBA Champion had been briefly away from the team due to personal reasons (and dealing with a foot injury).
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported more details about the situation (h/t HoopsHype).
Charania (via The Pat McAfee Show): "I'm sure JJ Redick knew where LeBron James was. I'll break some news... He was in one of his homes. He has many homes around the world. He was in one of those homes. Not sure where... He was in one of those homes, resting, rehabbing, getting his body right."
James finished the win over the Grizzlies with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for Los Angeles).
They missed the NBA playoffs twice in that span, but they also won the 2020 title (and reached the 2023 Western Conference finals).
Right now, the Lakers are 14-12 in their first 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
On the road, they have struggled, going just 5-9 in the 14 games they have played away from Los Angeles, California.