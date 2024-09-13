Detroit Lions Fans Will Love What Charles Barkley Said About Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions were one of the best stories in sports last season.
They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and won the NFC North.
In addition, the Lions reached the NFC Championship game for the first since 1991.
Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley was on The Bill Simmons Podcast and spoke about the Lions.
Simmons predicted that the Lions will win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Simmons: "I have the Lions over the Texans."
Barkley: "I got a man crush on Dan Campbell. I love that dude. I love me some Dan Campbell. I was on the Lions bandwagon all last year. I love Dan Campbell. I've gotta meet Dan Campbell."
Campbell became the head coach of the Lions in 2021.
After a tough first season, he completely turned around the franchise and has led them to a winning record in each of the previous two years.
The Lions played their first game of the season last Sunday when they hosted the Los Angeles Rams in Michigan.
They won by a score of 26-20 in overtime.
Following their victory over the Rams, the Lions will play their next game on Sunday when they host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As for Barkley, the Basketball Hall of Famer played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
He had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field in 1,073 regular season games.