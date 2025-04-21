Detroit Pistons And New York Knicks Final Injury Reports
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports.
The Pistons have ruled out Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have no one on their injury report.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "As noted yesterday, Stewart’s leg injury in Game 1 was severe enough to warrant postgame imaging. Stewart exited in 4th Q - at very start of NYK’s big run. He was laboring for most of G1. Given Stewart’s importance, this injury will clearly impact the rest of NYK-DET series."
The Knicks won Game 1 (also in New York) by a score of 123-112.
Jalen Brunson led the way with 23 points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/27 from the field 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via All the Smoke Productions: "The Pistons vs. Knicks series may be decided by physicality and endurance.
The Knicks starters averaged a minimum of 35.1 minutes per game this season, with Mikal Bridges leading the entire league 38.1 minutes per game.
If the series gets closer to a potential game 7, will the advantage shift to Detroit?"
The Pistons were led (in Game 1) by Tobias Harris.
He finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night in Detroit.