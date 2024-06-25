Detroit Pistons Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 11-Year NBA Veteran
Tim Hardaway Jr. has played 11 seasons in the NBA.
He is coming off his sixth playing for the Dallas Mavericks and finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Detroit Pistons are a team who could end up landing Hardaway Jr. in a trade.
Via Stein: "Detroit has emerged as a potential trade destination for Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr., league sources tell @TheSteinLine."
Hardaway Jr. was the 24th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks (in addition to Dallas).
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 736 regular season games.
Stein also reported more details.
Via Stein: "A full potential trade construction has not yet emerged, but league sources say there have been scenarios discussed in which Quentin Grimes would land in Dallas."
The Pistons are coming off another tough year where they were the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons.
Since parting ways with star big men Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, the Pistons have been unable to get out of a rebuilding mode.