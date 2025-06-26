Fastbreak

Detroit Pistons Fans Send Love To Tayshaun Prince

The Detroit Pistons made a post for former NBA star Tayshaun Prince.

Feb 22, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince (22) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
Tayshaun Prince was once among the best players in the NBA when he played for the Detroit Pistons.

On Thursday, the Pistons made a post for their former starting forward.

Via The Detroit Pistons: "23 years ago today, we selected Tayshaun Prince with the 23rd overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft."

Many fans sent love to Prince in the comments.

@tzzz21: "Unsung hero"

@maximusWOODEN: "Prince of the Palace"

@JayScottSmith: "Joe Dumars’ best ever draft pick and it’s not even close."

@nolanbianchi: "IT’S palace time……FOR THE PRINCE"

@HunterDowney19: "The literal GOAT 🐐""

@drh_squared: "Ngl for whatever reason he was my favorite player in my favorite lineup ever."

@seelautravel: "Block heard round the world! Have this in my living room, signed by TP 🔥🙌👏"

@the_chris_spataro_effect: "one of my all time favorite pistons"

@thekadenza_: "It sucks he didn’t get picked up for that all-star team with the rest of the squad in 2006!"

Mar 27, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince (22) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Prince spent part of 12 seasons playing for the Pistons.

While he never made an All-Star Game, the former Kentucky standout helped the franchise win the 2004 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via NBA on ESPN (in 2019): "15 years ago today, Tayshaun Prince made one of the most iconic blocks in NBA playoff history.

The @DetroitPistons went on to win the series and capture their 3rd NBA title."

Prince also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics over 14 NBA seasons.

He made four All-Defensive Teams with the Pistons.

