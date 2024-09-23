Detroit Pistons Fans Will Love What Malik Beasley Posted To Instagram
Malik Beasley is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.
The former Florida State star is coming off a season where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Over the offseason, Beasley signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
On Monday, Beasley made a post to Instagram that should get Pistons fans excited.
Beasley captioned his post: "jump of the P, I can ball on Detroit like I play on the Piston
stop 100 in 3s made all time this year 👀👀👀 ?? I’m currently 117 🤯"
Beasley has made 1,134 career three-pointers, and he is only 81 away from moving ahead of Dennis Scott for 100th on the all-time list.
The 27-year-old was the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball for Florida State.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers over eight seasons.
His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 496 games.
He has also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts) with the Lakers, Nuggets, Bucks and Timberwolves.
As for the Pistons, they finished last season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.