Detroit Pistons Have A Massive Decision To Make
Malik Beasley is coming off his first year playing for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Florida State star was an excellent addition to the roster, as he finished the season with averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via StatMuse (on April 11): "Malik Beasley 6MOTY case:
— 1st in bench PPG (min. 60 GP)
— 2nd in total 3P
— 2nd in PTS for playoff team
— 5th player ever with 300 3P
— 1st EC season with 300+ 3P, 40+ 3P%
Most threes per minute ever in a season by a player not named Steph Curry."
Over the summer, Beasley signed a one-year, six-million contract with the Pistons.
Therefore, he will now become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Beasley (via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype): "Detroit Pistons free agent Malik Beasley: “In my whole 9 years in the NBA, I never had as much fun coming to the gym. I’ve been through a lot of stuff just this year alone. Every day coming in was probably the best thing that happened to me... It’s definitely a place I want to be."
Considering Beasley's production levels, the Pistons will have to make a big decision on if he is worth a long-term deal.
If not, it's possible another team could end up signing him away.