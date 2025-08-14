Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas Posts 4-Word Instagram That Fans Love
Isiah Thomas is seen by many as one of the best five point guards in NBA history.
The Detroit Pistons legend still remains very active on social media, and he recently made a post from a golf course that many NBA fans loved.
Thomas wrote: "Laugh, love, and smile"
Many fans left comments for Thomas.
@friendsincllc: "Good to see you enjoying life my brother.."
@cityfader: "Very impressive inspiring, picture perfect, totally awesome 🙌"
@zaydad2: "We bought Pistons season tickets in 1983, you were amazing on the court and we went to every game. There were many magnificent moments but the last game in the Silverdome against the Lakers when it was 90 degrees in there and the place was packed was the most fun we ever had. Thanks Mr Thomas."
@kingamun0: "💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"
@realkronkgym: "💥🥊"
@carthenseric: "Easier said than done some days Zeke ✊🏾💜👑🔥"
Thomas was picked second (out of Indiana) in the 1981 NBA Draft by the Pistons.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in each of his first 12 seasons.
His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
Via StatMuse: "Isiah Thomas in 13 seasons:
— 19.2 PPG
— 9.3 APG (top 5)
— 1.9 SPG
— 2x NBA Champ
— Finals MVP
— 12x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— Top 5 in AST and STL in the 80s"