Detroit Pistons Legend Richard Hamilton Sends Heartfelt Message To Michael Jordan

Former NBA Champion Richard Hamilton made a post to Instagram.

Dec. 31, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detroit Pistons guard (32) Richard Hamilton against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Richard Hamilton was once among the best guards in the NBA when he played for the Detroit Pistons.

Before Detroit, he had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.

During that time, he got a chance to be teammates with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Mar 6, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons shooting guard Richard Hamilton (32) takes a foul shot during an NBA game against the Washington Wizards at The Palace. Detroit won 113 - 102. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On Friday, Hamilton (who was with Air Jordan brand during his playing days) made a post to Instagram for Jordan.

Hamilton wrote: "40 years of Greatness big bro 🐐! @jumpman23 Appreciate you! It’s truly about family 🫡 #BoardOfGoverners #BoardOfGreatness #nicekicks #sneakers#sneakerhead#sneakernews #jordansdaily #jordan1travisscott #sneakerhead #greatness #EarnNotGiven"

Many people commented on Hamilton's post.

@kempbasketball: "congratulations legend! I love your Js collection!"

@benz_bolton: "It’s time they put you on @complexsneakers 🔥🔥🔥"

@pedrojanker: "Damn! That gear looks lit! I love the Travis kicks!!😍"

@kspeshlk: "Fire emoji doesn’t do this justice!"

Feb 26, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons former player Richard Hamilton during his jersey retirement ceremony during the game against the Boston Celtics at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Hamilton played 14 NBA seasons for the Pistons, Wizards and Bulls.

The three-time All-Star helped lead the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via @KicksFinder: "Former Detroit Pistons and three-time All-Star, Richard Hamilton, shares a look at the care package received during the Jumpman Board of Greatness weekend in Athens, Greece 🇬🇷 @RipHamilton32"

