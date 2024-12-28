Detroit Pistons Make G League Trade For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Romeo Langford last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Indidna Hoosiers star finished that year with averages of 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 43 games (21 starts).
Langford spent last season in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars.
He averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 17 regular season games.
While Langford hasn't played in the G League this season, the Stars have now traded his rights to the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons G League affiliate).
Via The Motor City Cruise: "Thank you, Dereon💙
OFFICIAL- We have announced a trade, acquiring the returning rights to guard Romeo Langford and a 2026 first-round pick.
In exchange, Dereon Seabron will head to the Salt Lake City Stars."
Langford was the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has spent part of four seasons with the Boston Celtics (and Spurs).
Via X user @CP3_777: "Even though this is a VERY minor move on the fringes, Romeo Langford is the exact type of young veteran G/F that J.B. Bickerstaff has had success helping rejuvenate their careers & refine their (albeit limited) skills.
It’s nice to see the Pistons fully utilizing their GL team!"
The Pistons are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record in 31 games.